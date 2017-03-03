Thousands Attend Vigil for San Fernando Teen | NBC Southern California
Thousands Attend Vigil for San Fernando Teen

By Kathy Vara

    Thousands showed up to a candlelight vigil for 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was swept away and killed in last month's torrential storm. Kathy Vara reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017.

    (Published Friday, March 3, 2017)

    More than 2,000 people joined in a candlelight vigil to remember Elias Rodriguez, the 14-year-old San Fernando boy who disappeared during last month's powerful storm.

    His body was discovered on an island in the LA River eight days later.

    "When you saw those angelic eyes ... You felt he was an angel and he needed to be found," said his aunt, Jessenia Vega.

    Together in silence, the crowd made its way along the path Rodriguez is believed to have walked the day he disappeared: from the front of Cesar Chavez Learning Academies on Arroyo Avenue, to the Pacoima Wash on Glenoaks Boulevard.

    Tragedy brought the community together. Now they remain united with hopes they will find a way to heal.

    "We found him and he is at home. He's in heaven and he's our angel," said Vega.

    A funeral mass will be held for Rodriguez Saturday morning at 11. He will be laid to rest at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

    Published at 11:57 PM PST on Mar 3, 2017

