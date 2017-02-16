Blake Griffin #32 (L) and DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers sit on the bench during a game. Jordan recently sat down to ask Griffin for advice on the NBA All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk Contest this Saturday.

Get your popcorn ready.

For years, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has been asked by the NBA to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, and for years he has politely declined.

That may seem odd for a player who has consistently led the league in dunks year-after-year, but Jordan has said previously that he would only participate if he was an actual NBA All-Star.

After three straight seasons in which the two-way player was snubbed by the All-Star selection committee, Jordan was announced as a first-time All-Star for the Western Conference in the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans this weekend.

With his ticket to basketball's best exhibition game booked, Jordan agreed to follow in the footsteps of fellow big men Dwight Howard and original champion Larry Nance as centers who have won the dunk contest.

Historically, taller players don't often fair well in the showcase as most of the winners in the 32-year history of the competition have been guards who can jump out of the gym.

For evidence of this, one needs to only look at back-to-back champion Zach LaVine, a 6-foot, 5-inch guard out of UCLA who brought the crowd to their feet in consecutive years with his eye-popping dunks on Saturday night.

So with the odds stacked against him, Jordan turned to friend, teammate, and 2011 Slam Dunk Contest winner Blake Griffin for advice on how to take home the trophy.

Courtesy of Fox Sports West, Jordan interviewed Griffin during the team's recent five-game Grammys road trip and asked him what he did to win the contest in 2011 at Staples Center when Griffin memorably jumped over a car to win the award.

"I actually didn't know what I was going to do until about 30 minutes before the contest," Griffin told Jordan during the interview. "I knew I wanted to do the car one if I got to the finals, but I pretty much just made some stuff up beforehand. I don't recommend doing that."

Griffin did recommend that Jordan come prepared with at least six different dunks in case some of the other contestants did similar dunks before Jordan was set to take the court.

"The only piece of advice I give to anybody [performing in the dunk contest] is to have back up dunks," said Griffin. "I didn't, and that messed up."

The interview took a comedic turn after Jordan asked Griffin where he keeps the Slam Dunk Contest trophy and if he still gazes at it on occasion.

"It's at my house," Griffin said. "Sometimes when I'm feeling lonely and feeling sad, I go down at stare at it…it doesn't make me feel better."

As for the actual dunk contest Jordan has gotten some ideas from teammates, opponents—like Wednesday's opponent and 2008 winner Dwight Howard—as well as from his head coach Doc Rivers.

"I'm suggesting he gets Drew Brees to throw a ball from the other basket for a dunk," Rivers said after the Clippers beat the Hawks, 99-84, to head into the All-Star Break. "That would be really cool. That's what I'm looking for."

Jordan liked the idea of a quarterback throwing him a lob, especially with All-Star point guard Chris Paul out with a torn ligament in his left thumb, but as a Cowboys fan, the Dallas native said there would be only one gunslinger he would ever consider for the job.

"If anyone is throwing me a pass it would be Dak Prescott," Jordan said. "Me and Blake [Griffin] are Cowboys fans."

Hinting at a possible reunion between the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest and the 2011 winner, Jordan did say that he would have a special guest come to the court to help him with a dunk, and that it would be a friend and "former winner."

Regardless of what goes down this Saturday night in New Orleans, it's going to be a thrilling show as Orlando's Aaron Gordon, Indiana's Glenn Robinson II, and Phoenix's Derrick Jones Jr. are all set to compete with Jordan for the Slam Dunk crown.