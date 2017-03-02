WATCH LIVE: Driver Leads Police on Pursuit in San Fernando Valley

The driver of a gray Honda led police on a high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Thursday night.

Speeds approached 90 mph as the police helicopter tracked the car after patrol cars stopped following out of safety concerns.

As the car went under an overpass on Hollywood Way at the 5 Freeway, the driver apparently jumped out of the moving car and fled. The car continued to roll down the street.

A woman was seen running through yards near the overpass.

One woman was seen being detained by police and another was being sought at 10:45 p.m.

