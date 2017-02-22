Watch: Sunrise Live Camera Feeds | NBC Southern California
Watch: Sunrise Live Camera Feeds

Catch a view of the sunrise around Southern California with our network of live cameras

By Jonathan Lloyd

    The view from Mount Wilson Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017.

    Live video will be provided below, when available. Watch for live views from the coast and valleys, Mount Wilson, LAX, Santa Catalina Island, NewsChopper4 and other locations.

    Sunrise is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017.

    Click the play buttons to launch the live feeds.

    Note: Players will display color bars when video is not available. Only one stream at a time will be viewable to app users. 

    Camera Location: Universal City


    Camera Location: Malibu

    Camera Location: Mount Wilson

    Sunrise and Sunset Photos From Around Southern California. Send your photos to isee@nbcla.com

    SoCal Sunrises and SunsetsSoCal Sunrises and Sunsets

