Weekend: Dana Point Festival of Whales

Dana Point Festival of Whales: Those massive, fluke-rocking, water-bound behemoths, our whale friends, have been around for a really, really, really long time. (Add several more "reallys," if you like.) So, at 46, this on-land, on-water party can't quite match whaledom's longevity, but it is making good headway. Thank the fun parade, with its whimsical whale inflatables, and the classic car show, and the trips out on the Pacific to see if the stars of the festival might be seen. How big is this big whale of a bash? It runs for two weekends: March 4 and 5 as well as March 11 and 12.

Cherry Blossom Festival: And speaking of major, long-running to-dos that happen over two weekends, there's this Descanso Gardens gem, which celebrates not just the flowers in the trees, but the music of Japan, good food, and a host of sweet, nature-nice things. The must-know, in 2017, is that advance reservations, online, are a must, so make sure you book your time slot before making for La Cañada Flintridge. The dates? Like the whale festival, the cherries'll star on March 4, 5, 11, and 12.

626 Golden Streets: A number of streets will close to cars for several hours on Sunday, March 5, while bicycles, tricycles, and people just looking for a lovely lollygag will fill the lanes. The map is a mondo one, encompassing main thoroughfares in Duarte, South Pasadena, and several points in the middle, so get a sense of where you should jump into to all of the pay-nothing fun times. But will you see Gabe the Sasquatch, the event's official mascot? Keep the peepers peeled.

Lebowski Fest: It's a classic film annually celebrated around the world, but when the two-night party honoring "The Big Lebowski" is in Los Angeles, well, it is home. For that's the setting of the 1998 Coen Brothers flick, LA in all of its Venice-y, Malibu-esque amazingness, but also amazing? The costumes that are sure to be seen at The Wiltern movie night on March 3 and Fountain Bowl on March 4. Have your robe at the ready, your fave quotes, and your bowling skillz, too.

Paws in the Park(ing lot): You're seeking a little snuggler for your couch, your life, and, most essentially, your heart, but don't know where to start. Here's a notion: Make for the Adopt & Shop in Culver City on Sunday, March 5 to meet adoptable felines and canines from seven different rescue organizations. The Michelson Found Animal Foundation is the host, and there are a number of specials going on during the day to help those who already live with an animal and those who hope to meet a new one.

