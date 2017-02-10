Weekend: Happy Valentine's, SoCal

Valentine's Day: Whether you're down with all the lovey-dovey doings that flower in the middle of February, or you'd rather attend a Broken Hearts Circus, your gooey/not-gooey go-out is just ahead. The Huntington has a few holiday details for nature-loving strollers, while Downtown Anaheim has a (He)Art Crawl Experience on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Mission Inn in Riverside has its red, pink, and lights up, while Angel City Brewery in the Arts District has a music-packed day for those who don't want to celebrate (that's on Sunday, Feb. 12). And (briefly) returning to theaters? Tearsome classic "An Affair to Remember."

LA Chinatown Firecracker: How do 100,000 firecrackers sound — and look — all going off at once? Find out at this Lunar New Year lark, one that'll last the whole weekend. The firecrackery fun times are in the mornings on Feb. 11 and 12, and early, too (think 7:30 a.m.). That's because there's a bike ride on Saturday, and various run/walks on Sunday, so plan accordingly. Also? A festival, plus a new night fest on Saturday, Feb. 11, round out the celebratory schedule.

Bulldog Beauty Contest: Your pup might not be competing in the upcoming Westminster Kennel Show in New York, but you can both journey to Marine Stadium in Long Beach for a day full of light-of-spirit competition. Other categories, beyond the beautiful Bulldogs, are afoot, like Best Senior Dog and Best Tail. Your entry fee? It helps spaying and neutering programs, as well as other pet-focused efforts. The date? Find your pup's tutu and strut the red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Opening Weekend: If the outfit end of a film is your favorite part, there is one place to see a whole spread of movie get-ups, all at once, and for free, too. The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising is the place for the Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays (through April 22, 2017). What's to see? Costumes from 22 films released in 2016, plus the winner of the Oscar for Best Costume Design last year, "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Camellia Festival: How do flowers grow in the wintertime, as least around Southern California? Very well, at least in the camellia corner of the garden. Descanso Gardens, in La Cañada Flintridge, spotlights this petal-pretty icon with a weekend full of tea tastings, music, and strolls through the breathe-deeply spread. Need a hefty slice of nature? Find it, with the price of garden admission, on Feb. 11 and 12, 2017.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations