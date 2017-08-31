Weekend: LA County Fair Opens

The Los Angeles County Fair opens in Pomona on Friday, Sept. 1. The final date? That's Sunday, Sept. 24, though note the fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays (but will be open on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 4).

LA County Fair: Dozens of different bacon-oriented treats, a ride-packed midway, concerts aplenty (hooray for Patti LaBelle, Juanes, Chicago, and several other big acts), and all of those cooable, want-to-cuddle-them animals are settling in for the annual Pomona adventure. That adventure begins on Friday, Sept. 1 and it wraps on Sunday, Sept. 24. Skip going on a Monday or Tuesday, as the fair will be closed, but it will be open on Monday, Sept. 4, in honor of Labor Day. So are you doing the bacon Nutella bread this year? Or the deep-friend Gansito? Both?

LA Fleet Week: The chance to board a U.S. Navy or U.S. Coast Guard ship for a thorough look-around doesn't come around all that often, which makes this annual Labor Day Weekend event such a stand-out. The free ship tours, which also include the Royal Canadian Navy, stay incredibly busy throughout. Other happenings include fireworks, live music, discounted tours of the U.S.S. Iowa, and other waterfront-based fun times. The dates? Be in San Pedro any time from Sept. 1 through 4.

Long Beach Comic Con: Some of the biggies on the pop culture convention scene have wrapped for the summer, but there's another on fast approach, and it'll take over a sizable chunk of the Long Beach Convention Center. You'll want to costume up on Saturday, Sept. 2 or Sunday, Sept. 3 and join one of the cosplay events (costume play, do note, is a major slice of this get-together). William Shatner is a headlining star, there are panels and other comic-cool events, and shopping opportunities, too.

Dapper Day: While the dress-it-up to-do is very much associated with Disneyland Resort, the stylish event also calls upon the Miracle Mile every year. That's when it visits the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an afternoon and evening of picnicking, music-merry pleasures, and gallery-looking-about. Find your gussiest get-up then go to the museum on Saturday, Sept. 2 for some sartorial strolling. It's free, at least outside of the museum, but if you want to see the Chagall exhibit, that has an admission fee.

Broad Fest: Enjoy free DJ sounds, music from a line-up of singers and bands, and a number of other blithe, get-happy, holiday-weekend-fun activities at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Sunday, Sept. 3. That's right, this is a one-day kind of deal, in the afternoon and early evening, and it happens smack dab in the middle of the three-day weekend. Eager to hear some electric violin, Bolero tunes, and more? Your pay-nothing, family-nice outing awaits at the Broad Stage.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations