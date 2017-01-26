Weekend: Museums Free-for-All Day

Pick a cultural institution from the Museums Free-for-All list and enjoy it on Sunday, Jan. 29 (for nothing at all, save parking, if there's a parking fee).

Museums Free-for-All Day: January boasts as many art-themed happenings as a great gallery has paintings, but one of the toasts of the month waits for the end. It's the pay-nothing, pick-an-interesting institution happening, one that features over two dozen museums. True, you'll need to pay for parking, if there's a charge, but you won't need to pay at the door on Sunday, Jan. 29. There are a couple of asterisks — The Skirball's free day is Saturday, Jan. 28 — so eye all and enjoy anticipating your gratis day of idea-building, spirit-lifting now.

Lunar New Year: It was might downpour-riffic on Sunday, Jan. 22, so the annual (and huge) Monterey Park new year celebration was moved to the following weekend. That means you didn't miss the joy-packed, food-laden extravaganza, one that'll come with all of the auspicious touches of the lunar welcome. Be there on Jan. 28 and 29. And the Original Farmers Market is celebrating, too, on Sunday, Jan. 29 with dance, martial arts, and more. San Gabriel, too, shall welcome the Year of the Rooster this weekend.

Night on Broadway: Busy, car-packed thoroughfares generally keep up the hum, morning and evening, but there is an exception downtown each winter. It's the annual free arts, culture, and everything party to mark the anniversary of Bringing Back Broadway. Councilmember José Huizar is behind this lend-some-local-love revelry, which features tunes, performers, a Kid Zone, circus acrobatics, and all the alfresco fabulousness attendees have come to expect from the downtown to-do. Saturday, Jan. 28

Bricks LA Convention: Maybe you got a box of LEGO bricks for Christmas or a recent birthday or just because. Maybe you've built everything you can out of them and... wait one sec. No you haven't. For LEGO inspiration is as deep as a bin full of multi-hued plastic rectangles. If you love LEGO-dom, build away, and find ideas, and bond with other LEGOians on Jan. 28 and 29 in Pasadena.

Classic Car Show: Southern California and big-of-fin and/or top-down automobiles are pretty dang synonymous in many minds. We have the chrome-laden street festivals and hoods-up nights aplenty, and now this new extravaganza, which'll give all sorts of attention to vintage vehicles of all sorts of makes. Do you dig a car with a little history to it? Then zoom for the Los Angeles Convention Center from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

