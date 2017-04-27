Weekend: Stagecoach Festival

Stagecoach Festival: As is tuneful, fan-fun, food-packed tradition, the concert vibes continue in the Coachella Valley, days after the Coachella Music & Arts Festival strummed its last string. Next up is a colossal country weekend, with all the trimmings, and some major stars, with Dierks Bentley headlining night number one, Shania Twain rocking night number two, and Kenny Chesney round it all out as the festival wraps on night number three. The dates for the Indio twang-and-dance to-do? Don your boots, your denim, and your ten-gallon hat, and head out from April 28 through 30.

Fiesta Broadway: This huge downtown festival, billed as "...(o)ne of the biggest parties happening in Los Angeles designed for Latins who live in the US," is celebrating its 28th go-around with a festive feast of eats, games, activities, and a host of major musicians. As always, entry is free, and do note that several blocks will be closed off for the celebration. When to go? It's on Sunday, April 30, with Broadway serving as the celebratory center.

"Oracle" Opens at The Broad: Since its debut in the fall of 2015, the vibrant Grand Avenue contemporary art museum has asked a host of urgent and thought-provoking questions via a host of works. This show, which debuts on Saturday, April 29, considers our "...increasingly small world that spans politics, culture, and commerce" via an "...interpretation of elusive globalizing forces at work in contemporary society." The exhibit, on for four months, will include works by 20 artists; look for it on the first floor of the museum.

YALLWest: Young adult literature continues to be a powerful and popular force, both with teenagers and former teenagers. A fan can meet authors at a number of different book bashes, but this panel-packed to-do fully focuses on YA, its themes, its writers, its characters, and what the future holds for the ever-growing segment of bookdom. Arrive with your passion and devotion to your favorite titles and creators at Santa Monica High School on Saturday, April 29.

Skirball Puppet Festival: If you're a big buff of the Bob Baker marionettes, and the notion of a sunny Sunday spent at the Skirball Cultural Center tickles and delights, best round up all of the puppet-lovin' people in your household for lotsa-puppets party. Some of the puppets you'll see will be wee, some huge, and many tales will be told. A general adult ticket? It's $12. Spying something magical and memorable? Puppets, those venerable storytelling wonders, do have a way with we people.

