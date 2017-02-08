Proposed Law After SoCal Teen's Brutal Attack Recorded

A teen's father is turning his son's brutal beating at the hands of a bully outside of a Wendy's into something better, trying to pass a law that would hold not only the attacker accountable, but the person who stood idly by with a cellphone recording it.

Jordan Peisner's pain and passion began with a brutal sucker punch in December caught on cellphone video forever changed his life, from a skull fracture to bleeding on the brain - not to mention he's still dealing with blood clots and permanent hearing loss.

"It gets me angry more than depressed," the teen said.

His father Ed remembers rushing to the emergency room.

"Praying, crying, screaming," Ed said. "I hope to get to see him. This incident as a father crushed me."

On Dec. 9, Jordan was randomly attacked with a skateboard outside of the Wendy's in a West Hills shopping center while another person filmed it on Snapchat.

His father told NBC4 Wednesday that he was turning his family's pain into a passion.

"I have my crying moments. It's life-changing which is I why I have to affect other children - make it my mission," Ed said.

The Peisners were working with Assemblyman Matt Dababneh to create Jordan's Law, making it a crime to deliberately record and post attacks on social media.

"It was stomach churning," said Dababneh's district chief of staff Marc Berkman. "We felt compelled to look into if there was anything we could do."

If passed, Jordan's Law would result in the attacker and person behind the camera being punished.

Ed Peisner just put the petition for Jordan's Law online.

While Jordan's life will not be the same - no more skating, sports or roller coasters -- Jordan's Law may stop attacks like the one he suffered.

"I think it's a good movement. It's going to be useful," Jordan said.