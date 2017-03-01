Another West Covina Church Hit by Vandals

Vandals spray-painted the walls of Christ Lutheran Church in West Covina on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. It was the third church that was vandalized that night, police said.

Another church in West Covina was vandalized the same night two other churches were hit, police confirmed Tuesday.

Vandals struck Christ Lutheran Church on South Citrus Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Rudy Lopez from the West Covina Police Department.

Bible verses and references to Jehovah and Satan were scrawled in in black spray paint on the wall of the building.

Hours later that day, a masked vandal in dark clothing spray-painted graffiti on statues and buildings at St. Christopher Catholic Church, an act that was caught by surveillance cameras. The graffiti at Christ Lutheran and St. Christopher were similar, police said.

West Covina Christian Church was also vandalized that morning, police said.

Christ Lutheran is hoping to obtain the surveillance video, which is run through the neighboring school.