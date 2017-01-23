West Hollywood: Angel Wings Unveiling

Head for the Andaz West Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to see artist Colette Miller creating her iconic imagery.

You see them, out of the corner of your eye, as you wait at a stoplight, or zoom by on your bicycle, or stroll by with a friend: a large and colorful pair of angel wings painted on the exterior wall of a business.

Wings, as a rule, are a bit special, and these wings are extra special, given that they're more than ready for sharing on social media. They're just about at shoulder height, and if you stand in front of the wings, and have your pal snap a picture, then you have an instant way to convey the spirit of LA, and a beautiful slice of street art, and your own inner angel, to the world.

Finding a set of nearby wings isn't too hard, but finding the artist actually painting a pair of wings is rather more challenging. But if you're at the Andaz West Hollywood on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, you'll see artist Colette Miller applying "the finishing touches" on a pair of her Global Angel Wings Project wings, all to support a lovely cause.

That cause is the MusiCares Foundation, which is affiliated with the Grammy Foundation. The organization "provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need."

Whoever purchases the wings at the center of the evening will see part of their purchase price go to the foundation, and all of the fine work it does.

Gratis nibbles from new Andaz chef Justin Taylor and gratis drinks'll be served at the Riot House Restaurant & Bar. The hotel's valet service is ten bucks.

If you've long been a fan of the wings, and have an Instagram full of wing-wonderful photos, here's your close-up chance to see the artist at work, and to, just maybe, own your own ethereal image.

"Moved by the heart, dreams, philosophies, memories, intuitive forces, color and movement, Colette's wings have become an interactive art symbol of peace around the world," says a statement on the invite page.

A positive message, as light and as buoyant as a set of painting wings seen on a side street in the City of Angels.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations