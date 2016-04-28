Driver Slams Into Buildings, Light Pole in Fatal West Hollywood Crash | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA

Driver Slams Into Buildings, Light Pole in Fatal West Hollywood Crash

The car struck a building under construction before slamming into a light pole in front of a Chase Bank

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Witness described what sounded like an explosion when a driver smashed into a row of buildings and pole in West Hollywood. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at Noon on Thursday April 28, 2016. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    A driver was killed in a crash Thursday morning that left a trail of debris, snapped parking meters and a tree along part of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

    The car appeared to have struck a business under construction, parking meters and a light pole in front of a Chase Bank on Sunset Boulevard, which is closed between San Vicente Boulevard and Holloway Drive for the investigation. The driver died at the scene.

    No other vehicles were involved in the 4:30 a.m. crash, according to the sheriff's department. The car, possibly a Nissan Altima, ended up on its side on the corner in front of the bank.

    Witness said they did not hear the sound of tires screeching, suggesting the driver did not brake before the crash. 

    2016 Southern California Year in Photos

    [2016 UPDATED 12/20] 2016 Southern California Year in Photos
    KNBC-TV

    "At first we thought it was an explosion," said witness Angel Espinal. "No tire skid. It was just a 'boom.'"

    The building under construction is a restaurant. Scaffolding was mowed down, sending planks and large splinters of wood onto the sidewalk and street. 

    The driver was not immediately identified.

    Published at 6:22 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 2:01 PM PDT on Apr 28, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices