Witness described what sounded like an explosion when a driver smashed into a row of buildings and pole in West Hollywood. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at Noon on Thursday April 28, 2016. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

A driver was killed in a crash Thursday morning that left a trail of debris, snapped parking meters and a tree along part of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

The car appeared to have struck a business under construction, parking meters and a light pole in front of a Chase Bank on Sunset Boulevard, which is closed between San Vicente Boulevard and Holloway Drive for the investigation. The driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the 4:30 a.m. crash, according to the sheriff's department. The car, possibly a Nissan Altima, ended up on its side on the corner in front of the bank.

Witness said they did not hear the sound of tires screeching, suggesting the driver did not brake before the crash.

"At first we thought it was an explosion," said witness Angel Espinal. "No tire skid. It was just a 'boom.'"

The building under construction is a restaurant. Scaffolding was mowed down, sending planks and large splinters of wood onto the sidewalk and street.

The driver was not immediately identified.