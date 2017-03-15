Older shelters dogs may not be as popular as puppies, but Casey Christopher, a local pet photographer, is hoping her photos will show just how playful the senior dogs can be and maybe even find them a place to call home.

Christopher photographed older dogs and cats from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter at 11361 Pico Blvd. Some of the dogs include a Chihuahua, Bull Terrier and a Shi Tzu mix. The cats featured are Siamese and Maine Coon breeds.

Christopher captured the older dogs eating peanut butter, showing they can be just as fun and silly as younger dogs. She also photographed the adorable cats featured below. All of Christopher's work can be found at caseyelise.com. Check out the adorable photos: