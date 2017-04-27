Crews Battle Fire at Westlake Buildings | NBC Southern California
Crews Battle Fire at Westlake Buildings

By Kristina Bugante and Kevin LaBeach

     A fire that burned a four-story apartment building in Westlake spread to another building next to it Thursday, April 27, 2017. No injuries were reported.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    Crews battled a fire that burned a four-story apartment building and two-story structure in the Westlake district early Thursday.

    The fire started approximately at 2:11 a.m. in the 600 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Tad Montoya

    As of 3 a.m., crews have gone into defensive mode. 

    A convalescent home nearby was evacuated and sheltered in place, according to the LAFD.

    No injuries were reported.

    This is a developing story. We'll have updates on Today in LA starting at 4:30 a.m.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

