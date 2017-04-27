Crews Battle Fire at Westlake Buildings

Crews battled a fire that burned a four-story apartment building and two-story structure in the Westlake district early Thursday.
The fire started approximately at 2:11 a.m. in the 600 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
As of 3 a.m., crews have gone into defensive mode.
A convalescent home nearby was evacuated and sheltered in place, according to the LAFD.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. We'll have updates on Today in LA starting at 4:30 a.m.
Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago