Crews Battle Fire at Westlake Buildings

Crews battled a fire that burned a four-story apartment building and two-story structure in the Westlake district early Thursday.

The fire started approximately at 2:11 a.m. in the 600 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 3 a.m., crews have gone into defensive mode.

A convalescent home nearby was evacuated and sheltered in place, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates on Today in LA starting at 4:30 a.m.