A New England Patriots fan poses prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Are you ready for some football?

The biggest game of the year is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons take on the dynasty juggernaut that is Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Here's everything you need to know about the 51st edition of the big game.

Who's playing?

The NFC representative is the Atlanta Falcons (13-5), led by NFL MVP Matt Ryan and wide-receiver Julio Jones.

The AFC representative is the New England Patriots (16-2) led by four-time champion Tom Brady, and the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

Who is favorite?

Currently, Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Patriots favorite by 3 points (NE -3). The over/under is set for 58 points.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LI is in Houston, Texas this year and will be played at NRG stadium, the current home of the Houston Texans.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is set for Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 3:30 PM PST.

The game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Chris Meyers and Erin Andrews set to call the game.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

You can stream the Super Bowl live using the Fox Sports Go app on your smart phone or tablet. The app is also available on all streaming devices such as Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, Roku and more.