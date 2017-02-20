3 Wounded, Including 2 Officers, in Whittier Shooting

Three people, including two Whittier police officers, were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted in Whittier on Monday morning, sheriff's deputies said.
Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista Street rushed three people to the hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
Two officers and one other person were wounded. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.
Police were called to the location at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier Police Department watch commander, who disclosed no further details.
Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago