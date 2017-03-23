Whittier Residents Rescue Puppy Stranded in Flood Channel

Residents in South Whittier came together to rescue a puppy stuck in a flood channel for three days.

After failing to get local authorities to help, the good Samaritans took to the Whittier Neighborhood Watch Facebook Page to bring awareness to the helpless puppy. They received many responses from people looking to save the pup.

A man and a woman ended up climbing down into the channel and luring the small dog to them. They eventually carried the dog out of the channel and lifted it to safety inside a large bag.

"He was so scared when I first got him. He was shivering," said Yvann Montoya, one of the Whittier residents who helped rescue the pup. "I was able to lure him with some dog treats."

The puppy was transported to the Los Angeles County Animal Shelter in Downey for a check-up by a veterinarian. The shelter will hold the dog for five days, to see if the owner comes forward. If the dog isn't claimed after the fifth day, it will be open for adoption on the Los Angeles County Animal Shelter site with an ID number of A5043611.