Men Armed With Rifle Invade, Rob Whittier Home

Authorities were searching for a group of men, armed with a rifle, who invaded and ransacked a Whittier home Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A group of three men, one of them armed with an assault rifle, entered the home through the open front door and ransacked a couple's house of cash and jewelry before they fled. The couple, though shaken up, was not harmed.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not available, but authorities are canvassing the block for possible surveillance footage.
Authorities stayed at the scene overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning to investigate.
