Men Armed With Rifle Invade, Rob Whittier Home

By Toni Guinyard

    Authorities were searching for a group of men, armed with a rifle, who invaded and ransacked a Whittier home Wednesday.

    The incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

    A group of three men, one of them armed with an assault rifle, entered the home through the open front door and ransacked a couple's house of cash and jewelry before they fled. The couple, though shaken up, was not harmed.

    A description of the suspect vehicle was not available, but authorities are canvassing the block for possible surveillance footage.

    Authorities stayed at the scene overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning to investigate.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

