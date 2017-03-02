He’s been an Elf, an anchorman, and a stepbrother, and now actor and comedian Will Ferrell can add USC commencement speaker to his resume.

On Thursday, the university announced that Ferrell will deliver the university-wide commencement address and the school’s graduation ceremony on May 12.

Ferrell received his B.A. in sports management from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in 1990.

Since then he’s made no secret of this love for the Trojan Family. He hosted the USC School of Cinematic Arts' 75th Anniversary Gala and has appeared as a guest drum major for the Trojan Marching Band. He has also participated in "Swim With Mike" for the Physically Challenged Athletes Scholarship Fund and was the keynote speaker for the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies discussion series at USC Marshall School of Business, according to a statement from the university.

The Emmy and Tony nominated actor and founder of the website "Funny or Die" also hosted a discussion with famed USC football coach Pete Carroll at the university in 2014.

Ferrell is no stranger to commencement speeches: he sang and danced his way to the podium when he delivered the 2003 commencement address at Harvard University.

He is also a native Angeleno, graduating from University High School in Irvine before going to USC. He performed with the LA-based comedy group The Groundlings before joining Saturday Night Live in 1995.

There's no word yet on whether Ferrell with bring his "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy or President George W. Bush persona to the speech, but chances are USC graduates are in for some laughs this spring.