Winning $188M Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold at Stateline

COVINA, CA - MARCH 30: A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket form at Liquorland on March 30, 2012 in Covina, California The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a high of $640 million before the drawing tonight. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot worth a staggering amount of $188 million has been sold at Stateline, just days after a winning ticket was drawn for the SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

The ticket was sold in San Bernardino County at Primm Valley Lotto, located at Interstate 15 and Stateline, lottery officials said.

It matches all six winning numbers 61, 53, 54, 17, 37, and Mega number 8.

The ticket holder has one year from the date of the draw to claim his or her prize.

"We strongly encourage last night’s winner to immediately SIGN THE BACK OF YOUR TICKET IN INK and keep it in a safe place until they can get to one of the nine California Lottery District Office Locations," Lottery officials said in a statement Saturday.

The winner will have the choice of taking the full $188 million over a span of 30 years, or a lump sum of $112.3 million.