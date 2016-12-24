Winter Storm Floods Streets, Blankets Mountains With Snow

A second winter storm brought heavy rain and snow to Southern California on Friday night into Christmas Eve, flooding streets across the region, triggering flash flood warnings for recent burn areas and shutting down highways

A "substantial" storm front will continue through the evening and into Saturday morning, said NBC4 Forecaster Fritz Coleman. Moderate to heavy rain will hit the region, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall in the Fish and Resevoir burn areas triggered a Flash Flood warning that would be in effect until 1 a.m.

Vehicles were stranded due to heavy street flooding. Los Angeles firefighters pushed one vehicle out of the water and an engine pulled out another car to safety Friday night in South Los Angeles.

"A large part of the story will be lots of snow," Coleman said.

Heavy snow blanketed the mountains early Saturday morning. All lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 south of Parker Road in Castaic and north of the Grapevine were closed Saturday morning due to weather conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christmas Day will be dry, partly cloudy and cool.