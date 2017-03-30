Weekend: WonderCon Anaheim

WonderCon Anaheim: The question always seems to be, when dressing up as Wonder Woman or Han Solo for a convention, is whether you wear the appropriate footwear for the character or you consider all the walking you'll be doing. Best decide soon, for one of the biggies of the con calendar, a spectacular put on by Comic-Con International, will reign for three packed days at the Anaheim Convention Center. Artists' Alley, The Masquerade, games galore, star sightings, and shopping await from March 31 through April 2.

Bubblefest XXI Opens: If the beginning of April is putting you in a breezy, backyard frame of mind, best take an afternoon and indulge in all things iridescent and airy. The Discovery Cube Orange County is once again celebrating the sudsy science of bubble making, from those little orbs that spring up while we do the dishes to the massive soap circles that can cover a whole human being, at least for a few seconds. The whole shebang shimmers from April 1 through 16.

Boysenberry Festival Opens: What's also small and sort of round — ish — and around Orange County, quite often? It's the popular berry long associated with Knott's Berry Farm, a fruitful treat that gets its own foodie extravaganza each spring. Boysenberry ravioli, boysenberry buffalo wings, and boysenberry fry bread are just three of the 75+ foodstuffs that'll be sold in the Ghost Town area. How to attend? You'll need to pay park admission, and off you go a-boysenberrying. April 1 through 23 are the dates.

GMCLA Springtime Spectacular: While it is widely and wonderfully known that the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles puts on quite the must-see holiday extravaganza, there are other splendid 'n humor-filled happenings to savor, too, like "He Had It Coming," the new presentation that sings out over the first weekend of April. Alan Cumming cameos at the fun shows, which will again shine at The Alex in Glendale.

Petersen Automotive Family Fun: If you've seen the Keith Haring illustrated art cars at the Miracle Mile museum, you know you're seeing the work of a man who spent his life loving the act of illustrating. Now Mr. Haring's sister, Kay Haring, will stop by the museum on April 1 to read and sign her book "Keith Haring: The Boy Who Just Kept Drawing." It's a kid's book, and the Petersen has a number of family activities on tap for the day.

Wham-O Scavenger Hunt: Are you greeting April by taking your favorite classic spin-it-high disc out to the beach? Best keep your Frisbee-focused sensors on: The company behind the original Frisbee is celebrating the iconic toy's 60th anniversary by hiding a dozen discs around LA's beach communities. Will you find one? And will you play with it for always? That's the great thing about the Frisbee: Always in style, always ready to catch air. Keep looking through Sunday, April 2.

