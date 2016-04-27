Woman Dancing on Top of Car Arrested on Suspicion of Drug-Related DUI

A woman dancing on top of a stopped car in the middle of the 10 Freeway in Pomona was arrested by California Highway Patrol Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Woman Stops Car and Dances Atop it in Traffic

A woman dancing on top of a stopped car in the middle of the 10 Freeway in Pomona was arrested by California Highway Patrol Wednesday.

Around noon, drivers reported seeing a person dancing on top of a car that was stopped in a freeway lane.

CHP sent a helicopter and officers on the ground.

When officers approached the woman inside the car, she began singing.

They then removed the car from the road and arrested the woman on suspicion of drug-related DUI, according to CHP.