Woman Killed in Gramercy Park Hit-and-Run | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Woman Killed in Gramercy Park Hit-and-Run

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV

    A woman died at a hospital Thursday after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles.

    The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 89th Street and Western Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Bureau.

    The woman, who was in her 60s, died about 3:15 a.m. today at a hospital, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter. Her name was withheld, pending family notification.

    A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

    Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (877) LAPD-247.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices