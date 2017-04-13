Woman Killed in Gramercy Park Hit-and-Run

A woman died at a hospital Thursday after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 89th Street and Western Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Bureau.

The woman, who was in her 60s, died about 3:15 a.m. today at a hospital, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter. Her name was withheld, pending family notification.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (877) LAPD-247.