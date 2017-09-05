Woman Shot and Killed After Work in City of Industry

A woman was shot and killed Monday after she finished her shift at a City of Industry restaurant on the 17600 block of Castleton Street.

As the victim left the restaurant, she was shot from an unknown gunman from inside a car, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Joe Mendoza.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available and the motive remains unknown.

Authorities are investigating the homicide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.