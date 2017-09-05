Woman Shot and Killed After Work in City of Industry - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Updates on La Tuna Fire
OLY-LA

Woman Shot and Killed After Work in City of Industry

By Karla Rendon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Shot and Killed After Work in City of Industry
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    A close-up photo of police lights by night

    A woman was shot and killed Monday after she finished her shift at a City of Industry restaurant on the 17600 block of Castleton Street.

    As the victim left the restaurant, she was shot from an unknown gunman from inside a car, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Joe Mendoza.

    A description of the gunman was not immediately available and the motive remains unknown.

    Authorities are investigating the homicide.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 8/22] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    AP

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

    Published 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices