Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Injured in Temple City | NBC Southern California
Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Injured in Temple City

The search for the suspect is ongoing, sheriff's officials said.

By Whitney Irick

    Sheriff’s officials are searching for the person responsible for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring a man in Temple City on Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident occurred just after noon on the 6000 block of Temple City Blvd. in Temple City, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

    The woman died at the scene and the injured man was taken to a hospital. The nature of his injuries are unknown. 

    A description of the stabbing suspect was not immediately available. 

    Published 2 hours ago

