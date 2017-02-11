A woman and her husband met with the 911 dispatcher that saved the man's life after he suffered a heart attack. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

There were happy tears all around Saturday at the Corona Police Department when a woman met the 911 dispatcher who helped save her husband’s life.

On the afternoon of January 21, Carolyn Evans called 911. Her Husband, 65-year-old Jeff Evans had suffered a heart attack and wasn’t breathing.

“His face is turning purple,” Carolyn Evans can be heard saying to the dispatcher in the 911 call.

Elise Rodriguez, the voice on the other end, kept Carolyn Evans calm and walked her through two rounds of CPR until paramedics arrived four minutes later.

“I want you to put the heel of your hand on the breast bone in the center of his chest,” Rodriguez instructed. “I want you to count out loud with me okay one two three four.”

Even as the paramedics arrived and continued to administer life-saving care, Evans said Rodriguez deserves tremendous credit.

She really walked me through the whole thing. I’d never done it,” Evan said. “I’ve been told about it. My daughter told us but I've never done it and she perfectly walked me through it.”

For Rodriguez, it’s all part of the job but she said it’s nice to hear about the end result and meet Evans’ family.

“When I found out from one of the officers initially on scene that he survived I was really excited about that,” Rodriguez said. “You always hope for the best but you have no idea what happens once they've been taken away.”

Jeff Evans had two stints put in, and was also put in a medically induced coma. But three weeks after his heart attack, he’s recovering well.

On Saturday, Evans, his wife and his 11 grandchildren wanted to thank the dispatchers and first responders who help make that recovery possible.

“I’m able to read and comprehend,” Jeff Evans said. “It’s a miracle. I don’t understand it but I’m good.”