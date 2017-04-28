Woman Mysteriously Vanishes on Way to School

Family members of an 18-year-old woman who disappeared while on her way to high school in Rowland Heights passed out fliers while police patrolled near the school searching for signs of the woman.

Cristal Flores left her home Friday morning but never arrived to school on Otterbein Avenue, according to Lt. David Buckner, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She apparently called her friends around 8 a.m. saying she was being followed possibly by someone who was armed. Friends notified family who called authorities, officials said.

Flores is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She drives a Navy blue, 2003, four-door Toyota Matrix with a California license plate of 7JOK325.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff's Walnut-Diamond Bar Station at 626-913-1715. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.