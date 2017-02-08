Woman's Body Found on Side of Highway 74 | NBC Southern California
LA

Woman's Body Found on Side of Highway 74

By Jessica Rice and Oleevia Woo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    After a woman's body was found along Highway 74 between Perris and Lake Elsinore Tuesday night, investigators were working to determine the cause of her death Wednesday morning. Annette Arreola reports live for Today in LA on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    An investigation was underway Wednesday after the body of a middle-aged woman was found on the side of Highway 74 between Perris and Lake Elsinore.

    Just after 11:45 Tuesday night, CHP received a call reporting a body in the highway, said Sgt. Daniel Temple of the California Highway Patrol's Temecula division. The body was located on the right shoulder of Highway 74 at Kimes Lane.

    Temple said the woman's death was being investigated as a possible hit-and-run, but the official cause of death had yet to be determined.

    Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the California Highway Patrol's Temecula division at 951-506-2000.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [02/06] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices