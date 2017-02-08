Woman's Body Found on Side of Highway 74

After a woman's body was found along Highway 74 between Perris and Lake Elsinore Tuesday night, investigators were working to determine the cause of her death Wednesday morning. Annette Arreola reports live for Today in LA on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

An investigation was underway Wednesday after the body of a middle-aged woman was found on the side of Highway 74 between Perris and Lake Elsinore.

Just after 11:45 Tuesday night, CHP received a call reporting a body in the highway, said Sgt. Daniel Temple of the California Highway Patrol's Temecula division. The body was located on the right shoulder of Highway 74 at Kimes Lane.

Temple said the woman's death was being investigated as a possible hit-and-run, but the official cause of death had yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the California Highway Patrol's Temecula division at 951-506-2000.