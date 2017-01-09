A Southern California woman accused of posting "rape fantasy" ads to encourage men to assault the pregnant wife of a U.S. marshal has been cleared of any wrongdoing, after an investigation revealed the alleged victim had fabricated the story to frame her husband's ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said Monday.

All charges against Michelle Suzanne Hadley, who spent months behind bars, have been dropped and she has been fully exonerated, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors now believe 31-year-old Angela Maria Diaz of Phoenix made the story up to frame her romantic rival, who had been engaged to the US Marshal for about two years before he married Diaz.

"Ms. Hadley is an innocent victim of a diabolical scheme," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in the release.

Diaz allegedly posted ads on Craigslist last summer posing as Hadley, inviting men to act out her "rape fantasies" even if she screamed or resisted, prosecutors said.

Anaheim police said they stopped at least two men who intended to reach Diaz's house. In an attempt to bolster her story, Diaz also called 911 and reported that she chased away a home intruder who attempted to rape her, prosecutors said.

Diaz told police that Hadley was stalking her and she had no involvement in the Craigslist ads.

Diaz was charged Friday with counts including kidnapping, false imprisonment and single counts of perjury and grand theft. She also faces a misdemeanor count of falsely reporting a crime to police.