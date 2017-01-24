Man Found Dead in Woodland Hills

A 49-year-old man was found dead at a multi-million dollar residence in Woodland Hills, and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

A man's death is being investigated a homicide after his body was found Monday at a multi-million dollar residence in Woodland Hills.

Fire authorities responded to a medical emergency call after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate an unresponsive man, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli, a licensed cosmetologist and resident of Woodland Hills.

The cause of his death was unknown, but authorities were investigating the death as a homicide as well as a possible home invasion. Police did not disclose what prompted the investigation or if any foul play is suspected.