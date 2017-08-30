Wrestling Coach Arrested for Suspected Sex With Teen Student

Jaime Orendain, 34, was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student at Santa Ana High School, police announced Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

A 34-year-old wrestling coach from Santa Ana High School was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year- old former student, police said Wednesday.

Jaime Orendain was arrested Tuesday night in a riverbed near the 4000 block of West Segerstrom Avenue, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The alleged victim's parents found out about the relationship and confronted their daughter about it, Bertagna said.

"She tells the parents that they had this seven- or eight-month relationship, but then she texts the suspect and informs him that her father is aware and he immediately contacted work and told them he was" moving to San Antonio, Texas, Bertagna said.

Meanwhile, the suspect posted a note on Instagram that left friends and members of the wrestling team suspecting that he was suicidal, so they called police, Bertagna said.

After the girl's parents came to the police station to report the allegations, detectives "put two and two together" and investigators tracked down Orendain, who is married with six children, Bertagna said.

According to investigators, some of the sexual liaisons between Orendain and the girl occurred on campus during school hours.

He was booked on suspicion of statutory rape, oral copulation of a minor and digital penetration, police said.

Orendain had two part-time jobs with Santa Ana High School -- assistant wrestling coach and activities supervisor, Bertagna said.

Santa Ana Unified School District officials said they would "deploy counseling support and resources" to the high school for students, staff and parents.

Deidra Powell, a spokeswoman for the school district, said the suspect's last name is spelled Orendain. Bertagna said detectives had it spelled Orendain.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims, and they asked anyone with information to contact Cpl. Lopez at (714) 245-8542 or mlopez15@santa-ana.org.

