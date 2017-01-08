Deadly Wrong Way Fiery Crash Shuts Down Lanes on 405 Freeway in Irvine | NBC Southern California
Deadly Wrong Way Fiery Crash Shuts Down Lanes on 405 Freeway in Irvine

By Christine Kim

    A fiery wrong-way crash killed two people and shut down part of the 405 Freeway in Irvine. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway killed two people and shut down four northbound lanes Sunday, officials said.

    The crash occurred before 4:15 a.m. just north of the 55 Freeway by John Wayne Airport.

    A silver Mustang heading the wrong way on the northbound 405 Freeway crashed head-on with a black Ford Expedition, the California Highway Patrol said.

    The Expedition caught fire, and both drivers, only identified as men, were killed in the wreck.

    It wasn't immediately clear if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, CHP said. 

    CHP received a call about a wrong-way driver, but didn't get a chance to broadcast the alert before the crash occurred. 

    Four lanes of traffic were closed from the 55 Freeway to Bristol in the morning. All lanes reopened at 8 a.m.

