Musician Wyclef Jean performs at B.B. King Blues Club on Wednesday, June 19, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Musician Wyclef Jean was detained, handcuffed and subsequently released by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning in West Hollywood after they determined he was not the robbery suspect they were looking for, authorities said.

Deputies with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station were looking for a black man, armed with a gun, suspected of robbing a gas station just after 1 a.m. near Sunset and North San Vicente boulevards, according to Sgt. Duncan.

The man was described wearing a gray or dark colored hoodie and a red bandana, and was last seen fleeing eastbound on Sunset Boulevard in a gold or tan older-model Toyota sedan, Duncan said.

Minutes later, deputies observed a vehicle and a driver, who turned out to be Jean, that matched the robber's vehicle and description. Authorities pulled him over near West Knoll and Sherwood drives in West Hollywood, Duncan said.

Deputies detained and handcuffed Jean, who was wearing a red bandana at the time, after believing he matched the description of the robber, who was also wearing a red bandana during the crime, Duncan said.

After Jean was questioned, deputies determined he was not the robbery suspect and let him go.

"LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?" Jean tweeted after the incident, along with a cellphone video of himself in handcuffs.

Editor's Note: Jean was detained by sheriff's deputies and not police as indicated in his tweet.

"Ya'll see the police have handcuffs on me. They just took off my Haitian bandana. That's what's going on right now with Wyclef and LA right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing," Jean is seen saying to the person recording.

As of early Tuesday, Jean has not filed a complaint, made a statement or walked into the station, Duncan said.