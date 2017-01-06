A YouTube daredevil known for leaping from buildings into oceans and swimming pools is being investigated by Laguna Beach police following a late December stunt that left him hospitalized with shattered feet.

Anthony Booth Armer, who goes by 8Booth, is being investigated in connection with a trespassing incident at the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach on the night of Dec. 28, said Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Tim Kleiser.

Surveillance video shows a man jumping from the roof of a three-story building and clipping the cement edge of the pool with his feet on his way into the water. The video, posted by 8Booth on YouTube, says he shattered his feet and heels.

Armer was helped out of the pool by a friend and taken to a car, Kleiser said. Hotel staff offered to call an ambulance but Armer allegedly declined medical assistance.

It's unclear if the investigation will lead to any charges, Officer George Ramos said.

A GoFundMe account purportedly set up by Armer is asking for $112,000 in donations to help pay for medical expenses. As of Friday, it has raised just over $2,300.