A Los Angeles probation officer was due in court Thursday after he was charged with sexually assaulting girls at a youth camp, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Oscar David Calderon Jr., a 32-year-old deputy probation officer of about nine years, was accused of inappropriately touching four teen girls, ages 15 to 18 years old, while working at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita.

He was also accused of making suggestive sexual comments to the girls. He began working there in 2014.

He was set to plead after being charged with two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and four counts of assault by a public officer. His bail was originally set at $100,000 at the time of arrest.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.