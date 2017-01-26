Probation Officer Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls at Youth Camp Due in Court | NBC Southern California
LA

Probation Officer Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls at Youth Camp Due in Court

He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Los Angeles probation officer was due in court Thursday after he was charged with sexually assaulting girls at a youth camp, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. 

    Oscar David Calderon Jr., a 32-year-old deputy probation officer of about nine years, was accused of inappropriately touching four teen girls, ages 15 to 18 years old, while working at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita.

    He was also accused of making suggestive sexual comments to the girls. He began working there in 2014.

    He was set to plead after being charged with two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and four counts of assault by a public officer. His bail was originally set at $100,000 at the time of arrest.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 01/18] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Wendar Fu

    He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices