Yum! Hello Kitty Inspired Flavors Debut at Afters Ice Cream

Two new Hello Kitty ice cream flavors — Yummy Strawberry Cake and Mama's Apple Pie — are launching Thursday at Afters Ice Cream.

The SoCal scoop shop is holding a launch party at its Irvine location at 7 p.m. to celebrate the collaboration. A photo posted to Instagram shows the shop already decked out in Hello Kitty décor. Could you picture a more perfect Insta?

The first 100 attendees will snag an exclusive T-shirt featuring Hello Kitty's head on an ice cream cone and the famous feline is even scheduled to make a special appearance.

In addition to the two new flavors, the ice cream shop will also be selling exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise.

Hurry up, though! The flavors will only be available at Afters locations through August.