Training Drill Will Simulate Response to Active Shooter on School Campuses

By Kristina Bugante

    LA Times via Getty Images, File
    Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies take part in an active shooter training simulator in Monterey Park, California.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies will conduct a training drill that will simulate authorities' response to an active shooter on a school campus Tuesday at South El Monte High School.

    The training will provide station personnel, high school staff and fire authorities with the opportunity to develop their skills and tactics in handling and planning for situations involving active shooters and multiple victims, according to the LASD Temple Station.

    LASD's Tactics and Survival Unit, Temple Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department is expected to particpate in the drill starting at 9 a.m. at 1001 Durfee Avenue.

    The training will involve simulated gunfire and simulated injuries and role players at the school.

    Published 2 hours ago

