Los Angeles police launched a hate crime investigation after anti-gay graffiti was discovered at a ransacked and damaged home in Van Nuys on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Anti-gay graffiti spray-painted at a ransacked and damaged Van Nuys home prompted a hate crime investigation from Los Angeles police Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at around 6:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue, said Sgt. Steve Gottschalk of the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys station.

There was "extensive damage" throughout the home, Gottschalk said. Police told the Los Angeles Times that someone kicked in the walls and destroyed water pipes. Graffiti with anti-gay messages was sprayed throughout the house.

The victims were not home during the incident.

Further information about the vandal or vandals was not immediately available.