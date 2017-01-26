Caught on Camera: Burglar Steals From Perris Church

A crook was caught on camera burglarizing a church school. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

A man caught on camera stealing from a small Perris church is thought to be behind at least three burglaries where thousands of dollars worth of equipment disappeared.

Members at Temple Baptist Church on North Perris Boulevard said it all began back in August when someone stole their surveillance camera system, which cost about $4,000. The burglar also stole iPads, computers and the church's credit cards.

Recently, the church was able to get new security cameras -- and those cameras captured a man walking around the campus on Friday. The footage shows him breaking in and stealing the main computer of the neighboring school.

Church members believe that man is the same man seen in surveillance pictures at a local Target where Riverside County Sheriff's deputies say the credit cards were used.

Members don't understand how someone could steal from a church, especially one that's linked to a school.

"It's not only him stealing from the church, but it's also stealing from the school," Jason Yoakum said.

Yoakum said the church will have to re-key 67 locks because that's all it could afford to do. Replacing the stolen items is a "significant investment," said church elder Dwight Rathmel.

Two other people caught on surveillance may have also used the church's credit cards, investigators said. But members believe the man caught on their security system is the serial burglar.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.