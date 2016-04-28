Cameron Thor, seen here in a scene from the 1993 film "Jurassic Park."

A Southern California actor and acting coach best known for his role in "Jurassic Park" was sentenced Wednesday to six years in a state prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for nearly a year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed.

Cameron Thor, who has appeared in "Jurassic Park," "A Few Good Men," and "Hook," and the TV show "Star Trek: The Next Generation," was convicted of lewd acts that occurred seven years ago.

He was initially accused of assaulting the girl from April 2008 to March 2009, officials said.

Thor was ordered to register as a sex offender by the judge after he assaulted the young girl who took acting lessons in his Agoura Hills home, the DA's office said.

The district attorney said Thor drove the girl to the Santa Monica Mountains in March 2009 where he sexually assaulted her.

Thor was charged in June of 2014 with sex crimes with a child under 14 years of age, kidnap, robbery, rape, and sexual penetration.

A jury found Thor guilty of one count of lewd act upon a child and the special allegation of substantial sexual contact in August.

The 56-year-old actor played Lewis Dodgson, a character who made a deal to buy dinosaur embryos, in the 1993 film "Jurassic Park."