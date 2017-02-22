Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Children's Bedroom

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a bedroom of a La Puente house, where two children were sleeping, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

A driver crashed their car into a bedroom, where two children were sleeping inside, early Wednesday at a La Puente home, and then ditched the scene, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Duff Avenue, according to Sgt. D. Contreras of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Industry Station.

The car crashed into a bedroom, where two children were sleeping, Contreras said. The driver fled.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Police said the vehicle, which had paper plates, has not been registered to the area, so it's unknown who the driver is.

Detectives are looking into surveillance footage.