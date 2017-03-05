Drake leads in nominations for Sunday's show. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were to air Sunday night at the Forum in Inglewood with performances by Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and more.

The awards were set to kick off at 5 p.m. PST.

Drake has a leading 12 nominations heading into Sunday night's presentation of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including a nod for male artist of the year, while The Chainsmokers have 11 nominations, including best duo/group.

Drake and The Chainsmokers are both up for song of the year, with Drake landing in the category for "One Dance,'' which features Wizkid and Kyla, and The Chainsmokers nominated for "Closer,'' which features Halsey.

Also up for the honor are Justin Timberlake for "Can't Stop the Feeling,'' Sia and Sean Paul for "Cheap Thrills'' and twenty one pilots for "Stressed Out.''

Drake will compete for male artist of the year with Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd. Up for female artist of the year are Adele, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Sia.

Battling The Chainsmokers for the best duo/group award are Coldplay, DNCE, Florida Georgia Line and twenty one pilots.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be presented at the Forum in Inglewood. The ceremony will include performances by Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noa Cyrus and Big Sean.

Ryan Seacrest will host the show, which will be televised on TBS, TNT and truTV and live-streamed on iHeartRadio.

Bruno Mars will be presented with the 2017 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, for his "unparalleled contribution to popular culture and the music industry.''

Here is a complete list of nominees:

Song of the Year:

-- "Can't Stop The Feeling,'' Justin Timberlake

-- "Cheap Thrills,'' Sia featuring Sean Paul

-- "Closer,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

-- "One Dance,'' Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

-- "Stressed Out,'' twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

-- Adele

-- Ariana Grande

-- Rihanna

-- Selena Gomez

-- Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

-- Drake

-- Justin Bieber

-- Luke Bryan

-- Shawn Mendes

-- The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

-- Coldplay

-- DNCE

-- Florida Georgia Line

-- The Chainsmokers

-- twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

-- "Bored to Death,'' blink-182

-- "Dark Necessities,'' Red Hot Chili Peppers

-- "Heathens,'' twenty one pilots

-- "Ride,'' twenty one pilots

-- "Trouble,'' Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

-- blink-182

-- Cage The Elephant

-- Coldplay

-- The Strumbellas

-- twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

-- "Bang Bang,'' Green Day

-- "Dark Necessities,'' Red Hot Chili Peppers

-- "Take Me Down," The Pretty Reckless

-- "The Devil's Bleeding Crown," Volbeat

-- "The Sound Of Silence,'' Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

-- Disturbed

-- Five Finger Death Punch

-- Red Hot Chili Peppers

-- Shinedown

-- Volbeat

Country Song of the Year:

-- "Church Bells,'' Carrie Underwood

-- "Snapback,'' Old Dominion

-- "Somewhere On A Beach,'' Dierks Bentley

-- "T-Shirt,'' Thomas Rhett

-- "You Should Be Here,'' Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

-- Carrie Underwood

-- Jason Aldean

-- Keith Urban

-- Luke Bryan

-- Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

-- "Closer,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

-- "Cold Water,'' Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MO

-- "Don't Let Me Down,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

-- "I Took A Pill In Ibiza,'' Mike Posner

-- "Let Me Love You,'' DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year:

-- Calvin Harris

-- DJ Snake

-- Flume

-- Major Lazer

-- The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

-- "All The Way Up,'' Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana

-- "Controlla,'' Drake

-- "For Free,'' DJ Khaled featuring Drake

-- "One Dance,'' Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

-- "Panda,'' Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

-- Desiigner

-- DJ Khaled

-- Drake

-- Future

-- J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year:

-- "Exchange,'' Bryson Tiller

-- "Needed Me,'' Rihanna

-- "No Limit,'' Usher featuring Young Thug

-- "Sorry,'' Beyonce

-- "Work,'' Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

-- Beyonce

-- Bryson Tiller

-- Rihanna

-- The Weeknd

-- Usher

Latin Song of the Year:

-- "Ay Mi Dios,'' IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

-- "De Pies A Cabeza,'' Mana featuring Nicky Jam

-- "Duele El Corazon,'' Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

-- "La Carretera,'' Prince Royce

-- "Ya Me Entere,'' Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year:

-- Enrique Iglesias

-- J Balvin

-- Nicky Jam

-- Prince Royce

-- Yandel

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

-- "Amor Del Bueno,'' Calibre 50

-- "Cicatrices,'' Regulo Caro

-- "Me Esta Gustando,'' Banda Los Recoditos

-- "Por Que Terminamos?,'' Gerardo Ortiz

-- ``Solo Con Verte,'' Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

-- Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

-- Banda Los Recoditos

-- Calibre 50

-- Gerardo Ortiz

-- Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Artist:

-- The Strumbellas

-- Kelsea Ballerini

-- Chance The Rapper

-- CNCO

-- Bryson Tiller

-- Joss Favela

-- The Chainsmokers

Producer of the Year: (New Category)

-- Benny Blanco

-- Greg Kurstin

-- Max Martin

-- Mike Elizondo

-- The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

-- "7 Years,'' Lukas Graham

-- "Came Here to Forget,'' Blake Shelton

-- "Cheap Thrills,'' Sia featuring Sean Paul

-- "Closer,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

-- "Heathens,'' twenty one pilots

-- "Love Yourself,'' Justin Bieber

-- "Scars To Your Beautiful,'' Alessia Cara

-- "Send My Love (To Your New Lover),'' Adele

-- "Too Good," Drake featuring Rihanna

-- "You Should Be Here,'' Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category

-- "Cheap Thrills,'' Sia featuring Sean Paul

-- "Closer,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

-- "Don't Let Me Down,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

-- "This Is What You Came For,'' Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

-- "Work,'' Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

-- "All I Ask,'' Bruno Mars

-- "Ex's and Oh's,'' Fifth Harmony

-- "Fast Car,'' Justin Bieber

-- "Hands to Myself,'' DNCE

-- "Here,'' Shawn Mendes

-- "How Will I Know,'' Ariana Grande

-- "Love on the Brain,'' Kelly Clarkson

-- "Purple Rain,'' Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

-- "Sound of Silence,'' Disturbed

-- "Too Good,'' Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category

-- "Can't Stop the Feeling,'' Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

-- "Falling for You,'' Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)

-- "Girls Talk Boys,'' 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

-- "Heathens,'' twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

-- "Just Like Fire,'' P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

-- "Can't Stop the Feeling,'' Justin Timberlake

-- "Don't Let Me Down,'' The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

-- "Formation,'' Beyonce

-- "Hasta El Amanecer,'' Nicky Jam

-- "Heathens,'' twenty one pilots

-- "Hymn for the Weekend,'' Coldplay

-- "I Took A Pill In Ibiza,'' Mike Posner

-- "Pillowtalk,'' ZAYN

-- "Side to Side,'' Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

-- "This Is What You Came For,'' Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

-- "Work,'' Rihanna featuring Drake

-- "Work From Home,'' Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

-- Hey Violet

-- Pierce the Veil

-- PVRIS

-- Sleeping With Sirens

-- Tonight Alive

Social Star Award: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

-- Alex Aiono from YouTube

-- Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

-- Emma McGann from YouNow

-- Hailey Knox from YouNow

-- Jack and Jack from Snapchat

-- Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly

-- Marcus Perez from Facebook

-- Steph Clavin from Instagram

-- Todrick Hall from YouTube

-- xYego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

-- 5 Seconds of Summer - 5SOSFam

-- Ariana Grande - Arianators

-- Beyonce - Beyhive

-- Britney Spears - Britney Army

-- Demi Lovato - Lovatics

-- Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers

-- Justin Bieber - Beliebers

-- Katy Perry - KatyCats

-- Lady Gaga - Little Monsters

-- Rihanna - Rihanna Navy

-- Selena Gomez - Selenators

-- Shawn Mendes - Mendes Army

-- twenty one pilots - #twentyonepilots