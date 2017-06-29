On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Council approved the construction of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park.

The museum, expected to open in 2021, is themed around the art of storytelling and will feature everything from cave paintings to "Star Wars" memorabilia.

Renderings of the museum, some showcased at Tuesday's City Council meeting, offer a look at the sleek, futuristic design of the $1.5 billion project and how it will fit into the surrounding downtown area.

