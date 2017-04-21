The Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA are searching for the person or people responsible for abandoning six malnourished hens in a wash in La Crescenta, it was announced Thursday.

The chickens were found in an open cage in a wash, the humane society said in a news release. By the time animal control came to retrieve them, the hens traveled out of the cage and were making their way towards the street. All of them were safely taken back to the humane society.

"We are grateful that someone found these abandoned chickens when they did," said Julie Bank, president and CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society. "They may have not survived the night in an area frequented by native wildlife."

The hens had a good appetite, but their beaks were worn down and they were thin and missing feathers. Some of them had bodily injuries. They will be treated until they hopefully make a full recovery and will be put up for adoption.

As backyard chickens become more popular, the humane society is reminding families to be sure they're ready for the commitment that comes with taking care of them. Backyard coops should be fully enclosed and contain a feed and water area, as well as a nest area for the hens. The chickens should be fed daily and manure removed regularly.

"As backyard chickens become more and more common, they have become regular visitors at our shelter," Bank said. "People don't always associate chickens with animal shelters, but I assure you we usually have at least one available for adoption at any given time."