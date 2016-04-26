A man stabbed by a Klansman at an Anaheim rally in February was calling out police, saying he thinks they haven't investigated enough. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

A man who was involved in struggle that turned violent with Ku Klux Klan members at an Anaheim park in February claimed Tuesday that he was a victim and that law enforcement officials were dragging their feet on their investigation of the disturbance.

Tom Bibiyan, who said he was at the Feb. 27 rally at Pearson Park as a counter-protester, called on city officials before Tuesday night's City Council meeting to investigate how police handled the scrum.

Video KKK Leader Claims Request for Police Security Denied Before Rally

Bibiyan, a Los Angeles resident, said he did not provoke anyone and was assaulted anyway, leaving him hospitalized for four days.

He said he was unarmed, and trying to make a "citizen's arrest."

"He'd already stabbed two people and I tried to subdue him," Bibiyan said. "I did not 'attack' him. I never laid hands on the guy."

Anaheim police however, say the Klansman was likely acting in self-defense as video shows Bibiyan "provoking" the man.

"Defending yourself with a knife? Is that a joke?" Bibiyan said.

Bibiyan claimed Anaheim police did not follow up on his case until he reached out earlier this month and he decried that none of the Klan sympathizers have been charged.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the department's spokesman, said the agency has no control on whether charges are filed by prosecutors.

"Detectives tried to interview Bibiyan at the hospital on the day of the incident, but he invoked" his Miranda rights against self-incrimination, Wyatt said.

"In his recorded statement a few weeks ago, he admitted to initiating the physical contact with (Charles Edward Donner) and then chasing him and kicking him," Wyatt said.

Roxi Fyad of the Orange County District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors were still examining evidence in the case.

"This case has come to us and is still under review and remains an active ongoing investigation," Fyad said.

"There is a substantial amount of videos and victim and witness statements to review and follow-up to be done, so there is an active back and forth on this. We want to have all the information surrounding this incident to make a proper filing decision, keeping in mind our burden of proof."

