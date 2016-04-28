Search for Man Spotted With Gun Near USC: Police

Police set up a perimeter near the University of Southern California Wednesday night after reports of two men with a gun near the campus, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The gunmen were reported around 9:35 p.m. in the Exposition Park area at 36th Street and Normandie Avenue.
Students were kept out of nearby housing as police searched several blocks.
One man was captured, and another was still on the loose, police said.
Published at 10:35 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 3:15 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016