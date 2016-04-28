Search for Man Spotted With Gun Near USC: Police | NBC Southern California
Search for Man Spotted With Gun Near USC: Police

By Heather Navarro

    Police set up a perimeter searching for men who were spotted with a gun near the USC campus Wednesday night, LAPD confirmed April 27, 2016.

    Police set up a perimeter near the University of Southern California Wednesday night after reports of two men with a gun near the campus, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    The gunmen were reported around 9:35 p.m. in the Exposition Park area at 36th Street and Normandie Avenue.

    Students were kept out of nearby housing as police searched several blocks.

    One man was captured, and another was still on the loose, police said. 

    Published at 10:35 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 3:15 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016

