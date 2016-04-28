Search for Man Spotted With Gun Near USC: Police

Police set up a perimeter searching for men who were spotted with a gun near the USC campus Wednesday night, LAPD confirmed April 27, 2016.

The gunmen were reported around 9:35 p.m. in the Exposition Park area at 36th Street and Normandie Avenue.

Students were kept out of nearby housing as police searched several blocks.

One man was captured, and another was still on the loose, police said.