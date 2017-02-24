The FBI has joined the search to find a missing 14-year-old boy from San Fernando who has been missing for almost a week. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

The FBI has joined in the search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while leaving school in San Fernando during Friday's big storm.

Since then, his family and the community have banded together in trying to find Elias Rodriguez, who was last seen leaving his school about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

"At times you just want to scream out his name and hope that he can hear you," said his aunt, Jessenia Vega.

On the day he went missing, Rodriguez borrowed a cell phone to call his mother and to ask if she could pick him up, but she missed his call.

Rodriguez's family said he has not run away before, and it is not in his character to take off. His aunt said said he is a quiet boy who goes home to play his X-Box.

The LAPD Mission Area announced the FBI was assisting in Rodriguez's seach. Spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told NBC4 the LAPD is leading the case, and that it is "not uncommon" for the FBI to join local police in "all sorts of cases with resources, manpower, technical or otherwise."

Along with the LAPD news conference on Friday morning, neighbors have organized their own community search for Saturday at 7 a.m. People are coming from all over to go from door to door and hand out flyers.

"We miss him, we need him home, and that if you know anything or have any information about him, no one is going to get in trouble," Vega said. "We just want to make sure he is safe, and we just need you home, Elias."

Rodriguez was described as a 5-feet 4-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 100 pounds.

Detectives from the LAPD's Mission Station asked anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts to call them at 818-838-9800.