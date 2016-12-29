Gold Line Traffic Halted After Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train | NBC Southern California
LA

Gold Line Traffic Halted After Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train

By Staff Report

    Toni Guinyard
    Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an oncoming Metro Gold Line train near the Arcadia station on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro train early Thursday morning, and traffic in both directions of the Gold Line in Arcadia has halted.

    A Gold Line train was traveling eastbound to the Arcadia station at 201 N. First Avenue at around 12:12 a.m. when the pedestrian was hit, according to Ramon Montenegro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Transit Services.

    The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will provide bus bridges for commuters to outlying stations, Montenegro said.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 20 minutes ago

